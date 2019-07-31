It’s understood a major investigation is underway after three Juvenile teenage girls reported that they had been victims of sex attacks by a number of men.

The Irish Independent reports today that a manhunt was ongoing last night in Kilkenny for a number of young men who Gardaí want to question about the attacks.

The alleged incidents happened shortly before midnight on Sunday in Courtown Harbour in County Wexford.

It’s understood the complainants are all young teenage girls from Dublin.

The attacks are alleged to have happened close to the beach in the North Wexford seaside village.

It is allegd that more than one man was involved in the attacks.

Gardaí were last night trying to make contact with a number of suspects who are understood to be based in the Kilkenny city area.

There have been no arrests so far.