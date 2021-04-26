Gardaí were forced to intervene in Westmeath on Sunday as churchgoers attempted to attend mass.

Officers spoke to a number of people who gathered at a church in Athlone for an early morning mass just after 10am, according to Shannonside FM.

Video footage of gardaí speaking to people has been shared online, with public religious services currently prohibited under Covid-19 restrictions.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to Breakingnews.ie that gardaí engaged with those present and all complied with direction from gardaí.

“Gardaí attended the scene of an event that took place on Sunday 18th April, 2021 at Athlone, Co Westmeath at 10.15am,” a Garda statement said.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2021, as amended, are currently in force.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen gardaí engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

No fixed charge penalty notices were issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the event.

Image par Foto-Rabe de Pixabay