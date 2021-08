By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for the publics’ help tracing a missing man.

20-year-old Faisal Alkozay was last seen in the Rosslare area at 1:20am on Sunday morning.

He’s described as being 5′ 10″ in height, of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen Faisal was wearing a black polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station.