Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Sean Timmons who has been missing since Tuesday, November 3rd.

The 64-year-old, who was last seen in the Enniscorthy area, is described as being 5’11”, with grey hair, of stocky build with blue eyes.

Sean was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a dark coloured hat at the time of his disappearance. He also has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.