Gardaí are asking for help in tracing 19 year old Daria Adamek who is missing from Wexford town.

Daria was last seen in Redmond Square in the town at around quarter-to-nine yesterday morning.

She is described as 5 foot 7 in height, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings, blue runners, and was carrying a purple rucksack.

Share it:













Don't Miss