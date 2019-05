Gardaí in County Waterford are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a pharmacy.

The incident happened at Mulligans Pharmacy, Dock Road, Dunmore East between 5.40 am and 06.00am this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the front door had its glass panel smashed; the shop was ransacked and a number of items were stolen.

It is unknown what items were stolen as of yet.

Gardai are seeking Witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this burglary.