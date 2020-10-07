Gardaí in Waterford city have seized a Volkswagon Passat and a Toyota Corrolla saloon and arrested one motorist following a routine checkpoint in the city.

The checkpoint was located in the Poleberry Link Road area of the city.

One motorist had their car seized and was served a Fixed Charged Penalty for driving unaccompanied on a learner permit.

The Corolla driver had their car seized before being arrested for driving while disqualified.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint at Poleberry Link Road. 2 cars were seized; 1 due to driver being an unaccompanied learner, while the 2nd was seized due to the driving being disqualified. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued to the 1st, the 2nd was arrested. pic.twitter.com/YDWnVBchSa — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter yesterday, @GardaTraffic said: “Waterford Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint at Poleberry Link Road. 2 cars were seized; 1 due to driver being an unaccompanied learner, while the 2nd was seized due to the driving being disqualified. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued to the 1st, the 2nd was arrested.”