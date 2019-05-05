Gardai in Waterford city are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of an unconscious man overnight

At 3.40am Gardaí were informed about the man found unconscious on The Quay, at the Barronstand Street entrance.

The 51 year old was discovered with blood around his head.

An ambulance was called and the male was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

Following a technical examination of the scene, Gardai are seeking witnesses in order to establish the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Waterford Garda Station on (051- 305 300).