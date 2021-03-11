By Robbie Byrne

Four Fixed Charge Notices have been issued by Waterford’s Road Policing Unit to four motorists who were found to be driving well in excess of the legal speed limit.

All were stopped in four unconnected incidents after been clocked at a speed detection point on the N25 Waterford to Cork road.

The speeds of the offending motorists are as follows: Volkswagen Scirocco (127km/h), Volkswagen Passat (152km/h), Ford Galaxy (125km/h), and BMW 3-Series (128 km/h).


Fines of €80 and three penalty points were issued to each of the motorists.

Meanwhile, a learner motorist in Kildare was stopped for driving at almost 200km/h on the M4 on Wednesday.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving with court proceedings to follow.

Image: Garda Traffic Twitter Account

