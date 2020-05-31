The Garda Technical Bureau are to examine the scene following the death of a man in the Norwood area of Waterford City yesterday.

It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Yesterday emergency services were called to the scene where a man in his 30s was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination is due to take place later.

The results of the postmortom, will determine the course of the Garda investigation, and the scene has been preserved.