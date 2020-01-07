Gardaí in Waterford arrested a disqualified driver last night.

While conducting a checkpoint in the city, a motorist was stopped who had no tax, insurance or NCT.

The Gardaí active mobility app showed the driver was also off the road for accumulating too many penalty points.

The driver was arrested – the vehicle was seized – and the motorist was charged to appear in court.

