By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a driver for numerous offenses.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on the N25 when they found a Grey Subaru car overtaking dangerously.


Gardaí stopped the car and found that the driver had no insurance, no license & he tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow.

 

Share it: