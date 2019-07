Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack.

It happened at around 2am this morning at a house in Hazel Terrace in Lisduggan.

The suspected item landed approximately 30 feet from the back door of the house.

Nobody was injured in the incident – and the only damaged caused was a scorch mark on the concrete.

Gardaí are anxious to speak with anyone who noticed a blue Toyota Avensis in the area, which took off in the direction of the church road.