Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a fire at a soccer club.

It happened at around 3:15am this morning at Brideview United’s ‘Leonard Fraser Park’ in Tallow.

Emergency services attended the scene however no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Tallow Cllr John Pratt says the club’s changing rooms have been gutted:

“It’s a terrible situation here locally – I only live in the estate adjacent to the soccer pitch – my son just happened to come in from work and saw it.

It’s a tough time for anyone and one section is completely gutted – it’s devastating – devastating for the soccer club especially at a time when we are due to come back.”