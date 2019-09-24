Gardaí are looking to speak to the taxi driver, that drove a black car from Manor street to the Skibbereen road area (Co. Waterford), in the early hours of Sunday the 15th of September.

They are appealing for information from the taxi driver, and the public, in regards to an assault on a female in her early 20s.

The female was accompanied by a male in the taxi, who is the main suspect of the assault.

The incident happened early on Sunday morning, between 2.40am and 3.05 am.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda station, on 051-305300.