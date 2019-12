Three houses have been broken into at Maple Close, Carrig An Ard, Six Cross Roads, Waterford.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 9:00 am and 5:15 pm on Thursday, December 12th.

All houses in question were ransacked, however, it is not known if anything is missing as of yet.

Entry to the houses was gained by breaking through the front door, forcing the front window and forcing the rear window.

Anyone in the area who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí.