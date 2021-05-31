By Robbie Byrne

Gardaí in Co. Waterford were forced to dish out 20 fixed charged penalty notices to motorists this weekend after a number were found to be parked illegally.

The vehicles in question were parked along a narrow stretch of coastal road between Tramore and The Guillamenes.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the Garda Traffic account stated that the cars “caused serious road obstructions & put other road users at risk.”

Followers of the account were left divided over the fines.

One Twitter user noted that “people [have been] locked up…for a year” while another claimed, “you’d get an artic down that road easy & no double yellows on the side [they’re] parked.”

Others, however, saw the danger of the parked vehicles with one stating that they were “parked on a blind bend” which in itself is “incredibly dangerous.”

Tramore Gardaí issued 20 fixed Charge Penalty Notices to motorists for illegally parking over the weekend at Guillamene Cove, a local beauty & swimming spot. They caused serious road obstructions & put other road users at risk.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/7u0jpv9svJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 31, 2021

Image: Garda Traffic Twitter Account