Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a person who was disqualified from driving for 40 years.

The Cahir Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle after the driver was clocked doing 147 kilometres per hour.

After carrying out a check on the mobility app, officers discovered the driver was already off the road.

An arrest was carried out at the scene and court proceedings will follow.

