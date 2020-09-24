Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious approach incident.

It happened in Clonmel on Monday evening.

Shortly before 8pm a lady was walking from Poppyfields Industrial Estate towards Connolly Park when the driver of a black car began beeping his car horn.

The driver stopped the car at the entrance to Ashgrove Lawn/Ballingarrane Estate and began gesturing the lady to come over to him.

The woman ignored this and kept walking.

The car again stopped at Jacksons Cross and the driver again gestured for the woman to come over to him as he approached her.

The lady continued walking and the man drove away without any further incident.

Immediately after, the lady spoke to two woman who were out walking.

Gardaí are appealing for these two woman to make contact with Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either of these two incident or anyone who was driving in the area, particularly road users with dash cam footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or any Garda Station.