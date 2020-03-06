Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses after two serious incidents where people were threatened at knifepoint this afternoon.

Shortly after 3.10pm, Gardaí received a report of an incident in Clonoulty.

A man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver and demanded her to get out of the car.

The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí received a report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore.

A man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money.

Gardaí believe that the car used during the incident was the red Volkswagen Passat that had been stolen earlier.

No one were injured during either incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen this red Volkswagen Passat, partial registration 11-D, to contact them immediately.

People have been warned not to approach the car and instead call 999, Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.