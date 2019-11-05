Gardaí in Limerick launch murder probe as school reacts to death of 'loveable' Brooklyn Colbert

By David Raleigh

Update: The details of Brooklyn Colbert’s funeral have been announced.

The schoolboy, who it was announced will be laid to rest next Friday, is “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Wayne & Sonia, brothers Thomas & Carter, ever loving grandmother Terry Colbert, the Aylmer grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and his fellow class mates at J.F.K. School”, according to his obituary notice.

Brooklyn’s remains will be waked privately in his family home with his funeral mass taking place at 11am, Friday, November 8, at St Saviour’s Church, Glentworth Street.

Burial will take place afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Brooklyn’s family requested “family flowers only” with “donations, if desired, to the Family Project, Bedford Row, Limerick”.

Earlier: Gardaí investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in Limerick have launched a murder inquiry.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster completed a post mortem on the boy’s body last night.

Gardaí said they were not releasing details of the boy’s post mortem to the media “for operational reasons”.

Brooklyn Colbert was found by gardaí in a house off the Shanabooley Road in Ballynanty on Sunday night. He had been fatally assaulted.

A man who was known to the boy presented himself at Henry Street Garda Station shortly afterwards.

Forensic officers at a house in Limerick where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered on Sunday evening. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The 26-year-old man is still being questioned by detectives in connection with the boy’s death.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was around Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and who saw anything suspicious to contact them at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.

Brooklyn’s school confirmed they have offered counselling supports to his heartbroken classmates.

Speaking this afternoon, Theresa O’Sullivan, Principal, John F Kennedy Memorial School, where Brooklyn had been due to return to last Monday following his mid-term holidays, confirmed the school was “providing supports to the members of our school community” to help pupils through their grief.

“We will remember that playful glint in his eye, which never failed to soften the hearts of his teachers,” Ms O’Sullivan said speaking this afternoon.

“Brooklyn was a very loveable and kind boy, who was popular with both his peers and teachers, and he had an easy going personality and a good sense of humour.”

“Brooklyn was as loyal to his friends as he was to Liverpool FC. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by us all,” she added.

Brooklyn had recently joined Ballynanty Rovers FC, following in the footsteps of his father Wayne, a well-known junior soccer player with Pike Rovers, who also played League of Ireland football with Limerick FC, Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town.

A tribute posted online by Ballynanty Rovers FC, above a photograph of Brooklyn posing in his club jersey, read: “It is with profound sadness that Ballynanty Rovers has learned of the tragic death of one of our schoolboy players.”

“Brooklyn Colbert played with our U11s team this year and everyone at the club wish to offer our deepest condolences to Brooklyn’s parents and family at this very sad time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them. RIP Brooklyn x”,” the club added.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk