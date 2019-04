Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested a motorist who was found to be 15 times over the drink-driving limit.

The arrest was made after Gardaí responded to a single vehicle collision in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On arrival at the scene, the motorist was breathalyzed by Gardaí with one specimen reading at 179 microgrammes per 100ml of breath.

A court appearance is to follow.