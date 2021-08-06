By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook

Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny have arrested and charged a driver after they were found with a large number of drugs.

Uniform Gardaí from Unit C stopped a driver of a silver BMW acting suspiciously just after midnight last night.

The vehicle was searched and a large quantity of suspected cocaine was discovered.

Gardaí also found weighing scales and bags for likely distribution.

The driver was arrested, detained, and later questioned today.

He has been charged for offenses under Section 15 MDA to a date in September.