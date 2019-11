Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Katie Blake.

Katie has been missing from Callan, Co. Kilkenny since Saturday 9th November.

She is described as being 5foot 8 in height, of thin build, with long black hair with pink streaks.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Katie is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.