Gardaí are urging people to adhere to the restrictions in place, and not to undo all of the good work that has been done in stopping the spread of the coronavirus by engaging in social gatherings.

It comes as a number of house parties were reported in a number of locations across Carlow and Kilkenny overnight, and into the early hours of the morning.

In a statement posted to social media, Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Síochána said:

“House parties were reported in multiple locations by people who prioritised their enjoyment over the safety and health of others. This can undo good work and ultimately cost lives.

“Social distancing becomes impossible when households mix after consuming alcohol and other intoxicants.

“To the vast majority with their shoulders to the wheel in these tough times, thank you. To those who fell short, please, please look around you and think.”

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:



– Shop for essential food and household goods;

– Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

– Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

– Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

– Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice social distancing