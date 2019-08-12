Gardaí in Gorey are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a serious assault that occurred on July 28th at approximately 12:15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are looking to speak to a male, who is understood to have come to the assistance of three females on the night of the incident.

An Garda Síochana would like to thank all the members of the public who have come forward to date.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.