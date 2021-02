By Cillian Doyle.

Wexford Gardaí issued several Fixed Charged Penalty Notices (FCPN) last Friday night.

Officers disrupted a group in Ferns, who were not from the area and had planned a meet up for an ‘egg throwing’.

10 Fixed Charged Penalty Notices were issued for Covid-19 breaches.

Gardaí are urging people to only travel for essential purposes and ‘Egg throwing is not one of them.’