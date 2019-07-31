Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for the publics help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man from Enniscorthy.
25 year old John Kinsella is missing from the Enniscorthy area since yesterday.
It is believed he may be travelling in a red Toyota Coralla (07 TS 2851).
He is described as being 6’2″, with brown hair, of slim build with blue/green eyes.
When last seen John was wearing a blue hoody, blue jacket, blue jeans, and a navy t-shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.
Photo: Garda Press Office