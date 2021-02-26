By Dean Egan.

Gardai have confirmed that two bodies have been discovered in Co. Cork this morning.

It’s understood the discovery was made in Mitchelstown, close to the border with Tipperary.

Gardaí are urgently tracing the whereabouts of a van, with the public told not to approach.

It’s a red Toyota Corolla Van, with a registration 03-WW-1556, anyone who see the van is being asked to contact Gardai immediately.

No further information is available at this time.

Garda Alert – North Cork, 26th February 2021 Gardaí in Cork are urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van, registration 03-WW-1556. Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately. Do not approach or this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VLs9yuVr29 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 26, 2021