By Dean Egan.

Gardai have confirmed that two bodies have been discovered in Co. Cork this morning.

It’s understood the discovery was made in Mitchelstown, close to the border with Tipperary.

Gardaí are urgently tracing the whereabouts of a van, with the public told not to approach.


It’s a red Toyota Corolla Van, with a registration 03-WW-1556, anyone who see the van is being asked to contact Gardai immediately.

No further information is available at this time.

Share it: