By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Co. Tipperary arrested two drivers on Monday.

Cahir Gardaí found one motorist driving under the influence of drugs while the other motorist presented a licence to Gardaí that was found to be fake by using the Mobility App.

Both drivers were also found to be disqualified from driving.

