By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny have arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of drugs.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the M9 today where Gardaí carried out a drugs test roadside.

Officer found that the driver tested positive for cannabis.


A blood sample was taken followed by the arrest of the driver

Proceedings are to follow.

In a tweet, @Garda Traffic stated:

