By Cillian Doyle.
Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny have arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of drugs.
Thomastown Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the M9 today where Gardaí carried out a drugs test roadside.
Officer found that the driver tested positive for cannabis.
A blood sample was taken followed by the arrest of the driver
Proceedings are to follow.
In a tweet, @Garda Traffic stated:
