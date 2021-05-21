By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny have arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of drugs.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the M9 today where Gardaí carried out a drugs test roadside.

Officer found that the driver tested positive for cannabis.

A blood sample was taken followed by the arrest of the driver

Proceedings are to follow.

