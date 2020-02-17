Gardaí in Callan, Co Kilkenny are investigating a hit and run traffic collision at Ballymack Cross, Co. Kilkenny in early hours of Saturday morning, the 15th February.

A pedestrian, a male in his late teens was allegedly struck by a car travelling towards Cuffsgrange.

The injured man attended St Lukes Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are especially appealing to motorists with dashcam footage who were on the road between Callan and Ballymack Cross and in around Callan/Killaloe area between 12 midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.