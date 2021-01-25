Gardaí in Carlow have responded to an incident in which a man claimed to have a firearm in his home.

A response team was called to a property near The Laurels just outside Carlow town this morning on Monday, January 25th.

Gardaí had received a 999 call at 6.30 am from a man in a distressed state who claimed he had a firearm in his home.

A Garda negotiator liaised with the man and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30am.

On inspection, no firearm was located at the property and no injuries were reported.