The Garda Divisional Drugs Unit, seized €8,800 worth of drugs in Kilkenny and Carlow over the Christmas period.

A house in Kilkenny city was searched on Christmas Eve, where €5,800 worth of cannabis was found.

One person was arrested, and charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Meanwhile yesterday evening (December 26th) at 8.15 pm in Carlow, a quantity of drugs worth approximately €3,000 was found in a premises on the Tullow road.

A man in his twenties was remanded in custody at Carlow Garda station, where investigations are ongoing.

Photo Credit: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow