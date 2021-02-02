Gardaí in the Carlow Kilkenny Division are appealing for the publics help following a number of incidents.

Burglary, Ballon, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Castlegrace area of Ballon.

The burglary occurred around 6pm on Friday (29-01-2021) evening.

The patio door at the rear of the house was smashed, rooms throughout the house were ransacked.

A sum of cash was taken.

A dark saloon type vehicle was observed in the area.

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information.

Drugs for sale or supply

A search at a house in Carlow resulted in the seizure of €500 worth of cannabis and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.

A man in his thirties was charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Burglary, Lintown Walk, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Lintown Walk on Saturday evening.

The intruder, a man wearing dark clothing, was observed leaving the house at 9pm.

A quantity of cash was taken along with two wedding rings and some other items.

The intruder entered the house by forcing the kitchen window.

Contact Gardaí with any information.

Drugs for sale or supply

Members of the Drugs Unit searched a car in the Ballyragget area.

There were two men in the car, €840 of heroin was seized along with €300 cannabis and €70 cocaine.

One of the men was charged to appear in court at a later date.