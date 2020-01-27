By Cormac O’Keeffe

Gardaí hope to bring charges as early as this evening in relation to a fatal stabbing of a father in Wexford at the weekend.

Philip Doyle, aged 33 and a dad-of-three, was found collapsed, with apparent knife wounds, outside his home in Gorey early on Sunday.

A woman was arrested in relation to the incident and was brought to Gorey Garda Station for questioning.

A post mortem is scheduled to be conducted on Mr Doyle this afternoon which will determine the course of the garda investigation and the nature of any charge.

Gardaí believe the stabbing occurred after a row erupted outside the home in Ramsgate Village, a large estate in the town, just before 2am.

Mr Doyle was treated at the scene by both gardaí and paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area was sealed off for a detailed examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The deceased had three children, all thought to be aged under six, with the eldest from a previous relationship.

They were all thought to have been in the family home at the time.

It is also believed that Mr Doyle’s parents may have been staying over in the house at the time.

Gardaí are conducting house to house inquiries and have taken a number of witness statements.

The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered and has been sent for DNA and forensic tests.

It is understood that gardaí hope to bring charges as early as this evening once the post mortem has been conducted.

The woman was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for 24 hours in custody, excluding rest breaks.

Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station have set up an incident room. They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Image: Forensic gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Co Wexford. Photo: Garry O’Neill