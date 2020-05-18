Gardaí have seized over 1,300 rounds of ammunition found in Co Tipperary on May 16th.

A member of the public contacted Gardaí after finding a packaged wrapped in plastic in Bishop’s Wood, Dundrum Tipperary. The package was believed to have contained a large quantity of ammunition.

Gardaí attended the scene and carried out a full technical examination and extended searches in the area but nothing further was located. Gardaí believe that the ammunition had been there for some time.

The package was removed to Tipperary Town Garda Station where it was photographed and examined. The package contained 3 smaller packages, each containing different calibre of bullets.

Over 1,300 bullets were seized and will now be sent for ballistic analysis. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.