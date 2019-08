Gardaí in County Tipperary have seized a significant amount of drugs.

A car was stopped in the Garracummer area of Kilcommon.

Cocaine with a value of €70,000 and Cannabis with a value of €40,000 was discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station.

