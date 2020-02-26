26 February 2020
Gardaí have seized a substantial amount of drugs in North Kilkenny.
Cannabis worth up to €40,000 was found during a planned search of a house in Freshford.
Meanwhile Cocaine worth an estimated €8,000 was also found in the house.
