By Dean Egan.

Gardaí in Waterford have seized a car.

Officers were on patrol when their mobility app alerted them to the black Toyota Corolla, being driven with no insurance, tax or NCT.

The car was seized by Gardaí, who says proceedings will follow.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they stopped this car. Using the #MobilityApp, it was found that this car was had no Insurance, NCT or Tax. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/pIcv2sYHEr — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 21, 2021