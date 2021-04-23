James Cox

Gardaí have issued over 3,600 fines to people for organising or attending house parties.

With good weather in store for the weekend, gardaí have called on people to continue adhereing to Covid-19 guidelines.

They will continue high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend, while they have warned that illegal parking at these locations is a safety hazard.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 20,566 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

As of April 22nd, the following number of fines had been recorded:

14,730 €100 fines for non-essential travel.

1,253 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports — the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,628.

745 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,918 €150 fines for attending a house party.

378 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

405 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “The vast majority of people are continuing to comply with the public health regulations. This is making a positive difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19. However, we still need to be vigilant and continue to do the right things.

“With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside.”