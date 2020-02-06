Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the serious assault of a 46-year-old male, which occurred in a house on Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny at approximately 4.00am this morning.

Emergency services also attended the scene and the male was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in what is believed to be a critical condition.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to this incident by investigating Gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination and Gas House Lane is currently closed off.

The investigation is ongoing.