By Dean Egan.

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft in Clonmel yesterday.

Between 11pm and midnight, two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O’ Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas.

A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents, or any persons who may have been subject to similar crimes during the course of the night, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.