Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to a burglary and a separate assault in County Tipperary.

Both incidents occurred on the 23rd December in Nenagh.

At approximately 3:30am, two men entered a house in Woodview Close and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 30s.

The occupant sustained a number of cuts and bruises but did not require medical treatment when he reported the incident to Gardaí.

At approximately 11.30pm, a man was also assaulted with what is believed to be a hammer outside a house in Yewston Estate, Nenagh.

The man was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Yesterday morning an operation was put in place by Gardaí from Nenagh with the assistance of Immigration Gardaí at Dublin Airport.

As a result, a man in his 20s was arrested as he was about to check in to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon.