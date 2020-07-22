Gardaí in Kilkenny arrested a disqualified driver on Monday morning.

The motorist was stopped on the Callan Road and was found to be 9 times over his legal limit for alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with both offences and his car was seized.

Separately, Gardaí in Carlow arrested a disqualified driver yesterday after stopping his vehicle and doing a drugs test.

The motorist tested positive for cannabis, was arrested, and had his vehicle seized.

