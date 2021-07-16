By Dean Egan.

Gardaí have arrested 5 males today, 16th July 2021, in relation to the serious assault of a male is his 20s at Upperchurch Village in Thurles on the 27th June 2021.

Four of the men are aged in their 20s and one is aged in his teens.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a number of Tipperary Garda Stations.

The man, aged in his late teens, was assaulted between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, and 12:30am on Monday, 28th June, 2021, at Upperchurch Village in Thurles, County Tipperary.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.