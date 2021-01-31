Sarah Slater

A father and daughter who run a rural supermarket were left badly shaken after a lengthy stand-off with two customers who refused to wear face masks.

The incident resulted in the two day-trippers being hit with several hefty fines after gardaí had to intervene.

The pair had made a 120 kilometre round-trip to the supermarket from their home outside of the five kilometre Covid-19 travel zone, failing to wear masks and not having any tax on their car.

Michael and Caitríona Doran, who own the Supervalu supermarket on the Main Street in the medieval town of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, were accosted by a young man and woman when asked to wear masks after they entered the premises without any.

Mr Doran, who has been in business for close to 40 years, said he was “concerned for the welfare of the staff working with him in the supermarket,” and believes the safety of all those working in the grocery and convenience shop business needs to be addressed as verbal and physical threats are increasing at a worrying rate.

Pleading

The father of two said he received a phone call from a senior member of staff at the supermarket saying there was a young man and woman on the premises who would not wear masks and that they were becoming difficult to deal with.

“Caitríona along with another staff member were trying to defuse the tense situation by telling them there were signs at the entrance and back door of the supermarket informing customers that they could not enter unless they had a mask. They were also told that if they didn’t have a mask, a disposable one could be bought for €1 from the supermarket,” explained Mr Doran.

Worried, Mr Doran decided to go down to the premises to appease the impasse.

“When I got down there the man was starting to listen to us saying that they were breaking the law by not wearing a mask and endangering people’s lives and their own. He agreed to put on a mask.

“We then continued pleading with the young woman that she would have to leave, buy a mask or else we would get her what she needed while she waited outside.”

But it was then that the situation started to become more heated. Mr Doran said he was told by the woman that she could not wear the mask for health reasons but could not produce a medical letter detailing the reasons she should be exempt.

Garda chase

“I have to say it was scary as the situation was becoming increasingly volatile and she was claiming her human rights were being violated. It was then we decided to contact the gardaí who were here within minutes but when the two heard the officers were on their way they fled.”

However, gardaí gave chase and caught the two several miles outside the town. The two, from Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford were issued fines for driving outside their 5km travel zone, not wearing masks and for not having their car tax up to date.

“We are very strict on ensuring people wear masks on the shop floor, we have all the protective screens, sanitisers etc. We have to look after our employees’ health and safety and those who come into the supermarket,” Mr Doran said.

“They are only trying to do their jobs and they have gone above and beyond over the past 11 months working on the frontline while the pandemic rages.

“It is very frightening when something like this happens. It’s hard to understand how anyone could endanger their lives and the lives of others. I think people working in the industry need more supports from Government as they face rising verbal and threatening physical abuse. It’s so difficult to understand some people’s mentality,” he added.

Gardaí confirmed the incident took place and that two individuals have been fined for breaking the law on several matters.

Fines

In a statement gardaí said: “The legislation states that fines will be issued for contravening the five kilometre travel zone, for non face mask wearing and driving without having a vehicle taxed. We urge members of the public to adhere to the rules or they will be fined or arrested.”

Those found in breach of Level 5 safety regulations, including breaking the travel rule and non-mask wearing which each carry a €100 fine, will be issued with a fixed charge penalty notice which they will have to pay within 28 days.

Two people have already been jailed after they were caught breaking restrictions without a reasonable excuse.

According to gardaí, 1,983 fines have been processed since January 11th last year and approximately a further 450 are currently being checked and processed.

RGDATA, the group which represents grocery and convenience shops across the country, said that it is receiving daily reports from its members of staff having to deal with “aggressive behaviour when they politely ask for safety protocols to be followed”.

The group, which represents 4,000 members, has asked that frontline retail staff are given an increased priority when it comes to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Tara Buckley, director general of RGDATA said: “Given the levels of the virus in the community it is no surprise that essential retail staff and food logistics workers are being impacted and that the figures of those out of work and on the Covid 19 illness payment are rising”.