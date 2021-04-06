By Robbie Byrne

A number of gardaí who came into close contact with the Dubai-two are believed to be self-isolating after one of which is understood to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Niamh Mulreany (25) and 30-year-old Kirstie McGrath allegedly refused to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine after returning from a cosmetic surgery trip in Dubai.

It is now believed that Kirstie McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19, while her sister is being treated as a close contact.

Following their appearance at Tallaght District Court on Saturday, the pair were brought from Dóchas Women’s Centre at Mountjoy to a quarantine hotel.

The Irish Mirror reports that at least six gardaí close contacts are self-isolating.

The pair are due back in court next Friday, but the possibility of a positive Covid test could put this in jeopardy.

Photo, composite, by Gajendra Bhati from Pexels