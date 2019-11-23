Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry after the body of an inmate was found in Cloverhill in Dublin.

A post mortem is being carried out this evening.

Shortly after midnight gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body remains at the scene which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry and the investigation is ongoing.