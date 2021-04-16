By Robbie Byrne,

Gardaí have slammed a motorist with a hefty fine after being found to be parking illegally in a ‘popular’ wheelchair-access bay in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Waterford’s Road Policing Unit spotted the Peugeot 2008 across from The Slip on The Prom in Tramore.

On closer inspection, gardaí noticed the occupants were enjoying food from a local takeaway.

When questioned, the motorist failed to provide a disabled persons parking card and stated that they “didn’t know” it was a disabled bay.

A fine of €150 was issued to the motorist.

Waterford RPU found this vehicle parked in a disabled parking space in Tramore. The occupants had stopped to eat food from a local takeaway. When asked, the driver said they didn’t know it was a disabled bay. A fine of €150 was issued. pic.twitter.com/DRymzBFFTt — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 16, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Garda Traffic account said: “Waterford RPU found this vehicle parked in a disabled parking space in Tramore. The occupants had stopped to eat food from a local takeaway. When asked, the driver said they didn’t know it was a disabled bay. A fine of €150 was issued.”

One Twitter user commented on how frequently the bay is used illegally, writing: “Has to be the most profitable parking spot in Ireland, we holiday in apt right opposite this spot and we actually play a game with family to see who gets fined.”